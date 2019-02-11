Sajad Lone's Party Fields 2 Candidates For Polls From Jammu And Kashmir

Sajad Lone's party will be fighting for two out of the six seats the state has in the Lok Sabha

Peoples Conference led by separatist-turned-politician Sajad Gani Lone announced today that it will field a former PDP leader and a businessman on two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party's central election committee finalised the names of Raja Aijaz Ali for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat and Irfan Reza Ansari for Srinagar seat, a spokesperson of the Peoples Conference said.

The state sends six members to the Lok Sabha.

Raja Aijaz Ali, a former IGP, recently quit the PDP and joined the Peoples Conference. He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly polls on a PDP ticket.

Irfan Reza Ansari, a businessman, is the younger brother of former PDP leader Imran Reza Ansari. The brothers had joined the Peoples Conference soon after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly in November last year.

Peoples Conference will be a breath of fresh air in comparison with the status-quo politics of National Conference and the PDP, the spokesperson said.

"We will serve the people with earnest dedication so as to realise the potential of Kashmiri dreams and work hard towards real empowerment of the masses, especially economic empowerment," he said.

"It is our commitment to improve opportunities for youth and reverse decades of anti-youth policies adopted by successive NC-PDP governments," he added.