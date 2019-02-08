'Investigate Robert Vadra, But Also Probe Rafale': Rahul Gandhi To Centre

Rahul Gandhi today targeted the Prime Minister accusing him of theft and lies

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, like sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, today squarely faced up to the allegation against brother-in-law Robert Vadra. In his impromptu press conference today following an investigative report on the Rafale jet deal, he challenged the government to investigate all the corruption deals - with a rider.

"You do whatever inquiry and investigation you want...investigate Chidambaram and Vadra, but also investigate Rafale," Mr Gandhi said.

Ahead of the coming national elections, corruption charges against the Congress has been highlighted repeatedly by the ruling BJP, which swept to power in 2014 on its anti-corruption plank.

The party has amped up its attack since Mr Vadra was called for questioning by the Enforcement Department on a money laundering case.

Asked by a reporter about PM Modi's comment that the Congress is rattled because of the corruption allegations against them, Mr Gandhi shot back, "Do I look rattled to you? Please take a good look at the Prime Minister and take a good look at me and figure out who is rattled. "

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made it a point to be seen outside the ED office with her husband, dropping him off one day and picking him up the next. She told NDTV that she stood by her husband was sending a clear message by her appearance outside the ED office.

Mr Gandhi, who has been accusing the government of corruption and crony capitalism over the Rafale deal, today targeted the Prime Minister accusing him of theft and lies.

An internal note of the defence ministry accessed by the Hindu expresses its strong reservations about the "parallel negotiations" with France conducted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office on the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.