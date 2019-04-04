Prannoy Roy Speaks To Pawan Kalyan On National Election: Highlights

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is a prominent face in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana politics. Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, he has joined forces with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, a major player in Uttar Pradesh politics. Will this alliance turn the tables for Pawan Kalyan? The actor, in an interview with NDTV's Prannoy Roy, talks about his party's prospects in this month's national election.
Here are the highlights of Pawan Kalyan's interview with Prannoy Roy:
Pawan Kalyan: No, this time I want to form our own government. Because first of all I don't like to entertain a thought of being a king maker and I don't like to use the word king. Being democracy, I don't like to use the word king or kingmaker. We are here appearing for a counsel which really does the right things for the society and because if I say that I, in your particular phrase, king maker or king. If I start saying that or even thinking that means that I am not giving my best to fight independently. So even at a thought level, I don't. I prefer to give my best, to win a majority of seats and for our own government.
Pawan Kalyan: What I believe in Nicholas Taleb's Black Swan, unless someone tries, he does the opposite and no one believes in it. So I prefer to give that surprise constantly because, I could see this change, people wanted change since 2004. And even Mr Modi, people wanted the change and that's why they rallied behind him. But the BJP might be thinking that they created the manufactured concern but actually it is not. People wanted a change, they have been experimenting with other people, in each and every state, even here, they experiment with different people. So I believe that, though as you said, people who do freebies might be the ones as of now. But we have to prove an example and these elections could be one.
Pawan Kalyan: I feel that I don't give any of my opinions or such but what is there prevailing amongst them. They don't want welfare activities, they don't want freebies. They say give us future for next 25 years. I picked it from one of the youngsters, so I said it is not about the 25 kilos of free rice, or Rs 2500 unemployment payment. I am here to work for your future for the next 25 years.
Pawan Kalyan: Sometimes if you are too idealistic, sometimes I myself feel am I being too impractical? I said you have to have a kind of an attitude to achieve something. For me, I said what do I have to lose? Always allowed to walk into the unknown. Any individual goes to any extent to earn money, thousands of crores, if he has the madness to pursue that part to create a lot of suitcase companies and do a lot of scams. If they have that kind of madness, why can't I be at the opposite side.
Pawan Kalyan: Thank you sir, even for me it's a great honor to be interviewed by you and Shekhar ji.