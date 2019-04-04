Prannoy Roy Speaks To Pawan Kalyan On National Election: Highlights

Shekhar Gupta: But people who give the doles and freebies, they are the ones who win the elections.



Pawan Kalyan: What I believe in Nicholas Taleb's Black Swan, unless someone tries, he does the opposite and no one believes in it. So I prefer to give that surprise constantly because, I could see this change, people wanted change since 2004. And even Mr Modi, people wanted the change and that's why they rallied behind him. But the BJP might be thinking that they created the manufactured concern but actually it is not. People wanted a change, they have been experimenting with other people, in each and every state, even here, they experiment with different people. So I believe that, though as you said, people who do freebies might be the ones as of now. But we have to prove an example and these elections could be one.



