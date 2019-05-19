Exit Polls: In 3 Heartland States, Congress Fails Build On Win, Says Poll Of Polls

In all three states, the Congress will not win more than 13 seats, an aggregate of exit polls predicted.

The Congress may be unable to build on its election victory in the three heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, exit polls predicted as the mammoth seven-phase Lok Sabha election came to an end this evening. In all three states, the Congress will not win more than 13 seats, an aggregate of exit polls predicted.

The Congress may be unable to build on its election victory in the three heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, exit polls predicted as the mammoth seven-phase Lok Sabha election came to an end this evening. In all three states, the Congress will not win more than 13 seats, an aggregate of exit polls predicted.

In Chhattisgarh, where the party had its most decisive victory in last year's assembly elections, an aggregate of 10 exit polls predict the Congress will get four of the 11 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will get seven.

In both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress fell a shade short of majority in last year and formed government with the support of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, the BJP will scoop up the maximum Lok Sabha seats - 22 of 25 in Rajasthan and 23 of 29 in Uttar Pradesh.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

In all three states, the Congress had gone it alone this time as well, having refused to share seats with Mayawati in the run-up to the assembly elections.

On May 23, follow NDTV for fastest election results

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.