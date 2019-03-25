Ravichandran Ashwin Tweets Request To PM Modi In IPL Season

R Ashwin urged voters to exercise their voting rights in the April-May national election (File)

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow cricketers playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) to cast their votes wherever they are playing matches.

The format of the lucrative league requires players to play in numerous Indian cities. On the other hand, voting rules mandate that a voter can only exercise voting right in the city of residence.

"Ashwin first tweeted and urged the people to cast their votes and choose their rightful leader. His tweet reads, "Always thought voting is the fulcrum of our democracy and I definitely would like to urge the entire country, each and every one of you from every nook and corner of our country to vote and choose their rightful leader," he tweeted.

"I would also like to request you Narendra Modi sir to enable every cricketer playing in the IPL to be allowed to cast their votes from whichever place they find themselves at," he wrote.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets tagged actors, cricketers, business and spiritual leaders to encourage their followers to vote.

