Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal To Attend TDP Rally In Andhra Today

West Bengal Chief Minister will visit Andhra Pradesh today to campaign for Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. Ms Banerjee will be joined by her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the public meeting in Visakhapatnam.

Both Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal share cordial relations with Mr Naidu. Arvind Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party, has already campaigned for the TDP leader on March 28.

"Only a visionary and dynamic leader like him can build a modern Andhra Pradesh. In last five years he had laid foundation of a modern and vibrant Andhra Pradesh and this work needs to be taken forward," Mr Kejriwal said at a rally in Vijaywada.

Mamata Banerjee is expected to campaign for Mr Naidu in some constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister had taken part in the January 19 mega opposition rally organised by Ms Banerjee at the Brigade parade grounds. A month later, he again visited the Trinamool leader to express solidarity with Ms Banerjee when she was on a dharna or sit-in protest against CBI's attempt to question the then city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

Apart from Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, several other opposition leaders are expected to campaign for the TDP leader. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and DMK chief M K Stalin will also canvass for the TDP the next week.

Simultaneous polls to the 175 Assembly seats and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, which will see a single-phase election, will be held on April 11. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

