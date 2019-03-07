Rahul Gandhi To Visit Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Today To Kick-Off Lok Sabha Campaign: Live Updates

Opposition parties have alleged that the election dates were being delayed deliberately to help PM Modi with last-minute announcements of programmes and welfare schemes.

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 07, 2019 10:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi To Visit Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Today To Kick-Off Lok Sabha Campaign: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi will launch Congress poll campaign with a rally in Punjab. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be launching Congress poll campaign with a rally in Punjab. Mr Gandhi is also expected to attend debt waiver certificate distribution ceremony to be held in Moga district on Thursday along with the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address party workers in Goa.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission -- which is yet to declare dates for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year -- has said the allegations of deliberate delay by some political parties are unwarranted. "We don't operate as per PM's schedule, we have our own schedule," a senior official of the Election Commission told NDTV.

Opposition parties have alleged that the election dates were being delayed deliberately to help PM Modi with last-minute announcements of programmes and welfare schemes.

Here are the LIVE Updates of political rallies on Lok Sabha Elections:


Mar 07, 2019
09:57 (IST)
Main pointers from Rahul Gandhi's address on Rafale controversy


  • Jobs have disappeared, economic growth has disappeared and now even the Rafale files have disappeared.
  • The objective of this government is to make things disappear.
  • The Chowkidaar has to be kept safe.
  • The file says "PMO is carrying out final negotiations." Carry out an enquiry over this too.
  • (Answering a question from the media) You yourself agree that papers were stolen. This means papers are real.
  • Whether or not they were stolen is a different thing. What is more important is that justice must be done on the truth that is written on that piece of paper.
  • It is the government's job and the court's job to do justice.
  • The government has accepted that these papers were stolen, hence confirming that these are authentic, so where is the doubt? This is proof.
  • I am not alleging anything anymore.
  • Government documents are saying it for themselves.
  • You can charge anything you want to on anybody. But also press charges on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • The reality of where the money has really gone, will also come out gradually.
  • If you are planning to press charges based on the Official Secrets Act, please do.
  • But that means since documents are authentic, there should be charges pressed against the Prime Minister too.
Mar 07, 2019
09:54 (IST)
This morning, Rahul Gandhi addressed the media over the Rafale deal controversy.
Mar 07, 2019
09:53 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Moga

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi will attend debt waiver certificate distribution ceremony in Moga along with chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Mr Gandhi will later address a rally there, as per reports.

 The rally at Killi Chahal village will be attended by over one lakh people, Congress said.
Mar 07, 2019
09:50 (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kick-start Congress poll campaign in Punajb and Himachal Pradesh.

No more content

Trending

Rahul GandhiLok Sabha elections

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CGO Complex FireRajnath SinghInternational Women's DayVK SinghAshok KhemkaMasood AzharRussian ScienceLive TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................