Rahul Gandhi To Visit Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Today To Kick-Off Lok Sabha Campaign: Live Updates

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be launching Congress poll campaign with a rally in Punjab. Mr Gandhi is also expected to attend debt waiver certificate distribution ceremony to be held in Moga district on Thursday along with the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address party workers in Goa.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission -- which is yet to declare dates for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year -- has said the allegations of deliberate delay by some political parties are unwarranted. "We don't operate as per PM's schedule, we have our own schedule," a senior official of the Election Commission told NDTV.
Opposition parties have alleged that the election dates were being delayed deliberately to help PM Modi with last-minute announcements of programmes and welfare schemes.
- Jobs have disappeared, economic growth has disappeared and now even the Rafale files have disappeared.
- The objective of this government is to make things disappear.
- The Chowkidaar has to be kept safe.
- The file says "PMO is carrying out final negotiations." Carry out an enquiry over this too.
- (Answering a question from the media) You yourself agree that papers were stolen. This means papers are real.
- Whether or not they were stolen is a different thing. What is more important is that justice must be done on the truth that is written on that piece of paper.
- It is the government's job and the court's job to do justice.
- The government has accepted that these papers were stolen, hence confirming that these are authentic, so where is the doubt? This is proof.
- I am not alleging anything anymore.
- Government documents are saying it for themselves.
- You can charge anything you want to on anybody. But also press charges on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- The reality of where the money has really gone, will also come out gradually.
- If you are planning to press charges based on the Official Secrets Act, please do.
- But that means since documents are authentic, there should be charges pressed against the Prime Minister too.