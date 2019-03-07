Rahul Gandhi To Visit Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Today To Kick-Off Lok Sabha Campaign: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi will launch Congress poll campaign with a rally in Punjab. (File photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be launching Congress poll campaign with a rally in Punjab. Mr Gandhi is also expected to attend debt waiver certificate distribution ceremony to be held in Moga district on Thursday along with the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address party workers in Goa.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission -- which is yet to declare dates for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year -- has said the allegations of deliberate delay by some political parties are unwarranted. "We don't operate as per PM's schedule, we have our own schedule," a senior official of the Election Commission told NDTV.

Opposition parties have alleged that the election dates were being delayed deliberately to help PM Modi with last-minute announcements of programmes and welfare schemes.

