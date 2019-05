Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet with Chandrababu Naidu today (File)

A day before the final phase of the marathon national election, alliance talks continue between opposition leaders. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet with Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 10 am today, ahead of meetings with Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having wrapped up campaigning, is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Here are the live updates from the Lok Sabha Elections 2019: