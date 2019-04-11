'Will Retire From Politics If Modi Gets Re-Elected': Karnataka Minister

PM Modi is seeking re-election as national elections are held across the country. (File)

Karnataka's PWD Minister and senior Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Revanna today said he would quit politics if Prime Minister Narendra Modi got re-elected from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and becomes prime minister again.

"I will retire from politics if Modi gets re-elected from Varanasi and becomes Prime Minister again. The BJP will not come to power this time," Mr Revanna told reporters here, about 150 km away from Bengaluru.

Mr Revanna, second son of JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda and elder brother of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, is in Mysuru to campaign for Congress candidate CH Vijayshankar, contesting against outgoing BJP member Pratap Simha from the Mysore Lok Sabha seat.

"Our party (JD-S) has joined the Congress as a pre-poll alliance to bring the UPA back to power and keep the 'communal' BJP out as we have to protect the interests of distressed farmers across the country," said Mr Revanna.

"I would like to know what Modi has done to farmers in the last 5 years. Though the state government sent to a list of 15 lakh farmers to the central government for including them in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Modi claimed that the Centre was yet to receive it. This is a lie," said Mr Revanna.

