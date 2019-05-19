Elections 2019: Poll Of Polls Predicts Win For BJP-Shiv Sena In Maharashtra

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won 41 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra (File)

The BJP and Shiv Sena will emerge as the biggest alliance in Maharashtra in a repeat of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, NDTV's Poll of Polls, an aggregate of exit polls, today said. The alliance, however, may lose some constituencies to the rival alliance of the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

The Poll of Polls say the BJP-Sena may win 36 seats; the Congress-NCP alliance may get 11.

According to the Saam TV-Sakal exit poll, the BJP-Sena alliance is expected to get 29 seats, down from their 2014 tally. The Congress-NCP alliance will gain 10 constituencies, winning 16, the poll further added.

The Aaj Tak-Axis My India exit poll, however, predicts a repeat of 2014. The BJP will get between 38 and 42 seats, whereas the Congress-NCP will between 6 and 10 seats, the poll said.

The Republic-CVoter poll predicts 34 seats for the BJP-Sena partnership, whereas the Congress-NCP alliance may get 14. India News-Polstrat's poll concurs as they give 36 seats to BJP and Sena; 11 to Congress and NCP.

ABP News - Nielsen and India TV-CNX have the same prediction-- 34 seats to the BJP-Sena alliance, 14 to their rivals. The Times Now-VMR poll gives 38 seats to the BJP-Sena, 10 to Congress-NCP.

The BJP is contesting 25 seats and the Shiv Sena 23.

In 2014, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won 41 out of 48 seats, whereas the Congress-NCP alliance could win only six.

