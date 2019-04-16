'India Is Not Just One Idea': Rahul Gandhi On Contesting From Wayanad: Live Updates

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Kerala's Wayanad apart from Congress stronghold, Amethi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address four rallies in Kerala, which will vote in a single phase on April 23.

Addressing the crowd in Pathanapuram, he shared why he decided to vote from Wayanad. "I wanted to give a message that India is not just one perspective, India is not just one idea, India is million & millions of different viewpoints," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here are the live updates on Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Kerala: