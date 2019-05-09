'Photoshop Government': Congress Attacks PM Modi Over Flagship Scheme

Jaiveer Shergill said PM in his speeches only talks about Pakistan because he has done no work (File)

The Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the central government he heads "a photoshop government". Jaiveer Shergill, a party spokesperson, said PM Modi spent the last five years in event management while the country's management had gone for a toss.

He further alleged that the NDA government's flagship programme Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna launched on May 1, 2016, has proved a "failure".

"All of you might remember this picture taken on May 1, 2016. The woman you see in this picture, her name is Guddi Devi. You also know that to put pictures of PM Modi at every petrol pump, the companies are spending Rs 60 crore every month," he claimed.

"The photoshop sarkar launched the Ujjwala Yojana with great fanfare. The prime minister for the past five years has focused on even management and not on the nation's management that is the reality," he added.

"Outgoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi...who behaves less like a prime minister and more like a propaganda minister, is guilty of misleading the electorate of India with hollow claims of success of his government's schemes," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"The prime minister had focused only on advertisement and rank 'zero' on development...The prime minister is a king of advertisement but a villain of development. That is a reality," he added.

The Congress leader alleged the Prime Minister was not giving a report card of his work during his five-year rule as he knew it would be full of "red lines".

"The prime minister in his speeches is only talking about Pakistan because he has done no work in Hindustan...The reality of the BJP government's five-year calendar is an expensive and empty cylinder. The Ujjwala scheme only filled ''gas'' in PM Modi's speeches. PM Modi only believes in ''lights, camera but no action''," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship scheme entails free gas cylinders connection to people below the poverty line.

With inputs from PTI

