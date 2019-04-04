AAP Urges Congress To Back Full Statehood For Delhi

Election 2019: The AAP accused the Congress of making a "u-turn" in its manifesto

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday wrote to Congress President Rahul Gandhi asking him to support full statehood for Delhi.

AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai said the Congress in its manifesto, released on Tuesday, had made a U-turn.

"While you are talking about NYAY (justice) for the country, I would like to draw your attention towards Delhi, the national capital of India, and the residents of which have been subjected to decades of injustice, which crossed all limits during the last five years," Mr Rai wrote.

He said the Congress didn't touch the issue in the manifesto.

"Under the topic titled, Federalism and Centre State Relations, your party has promised full statehood for Puducherry. For Delhi, however, your manifesto states: The Congress promises to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 to make it clear that the Lieutenant Governor shall act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, except in matters concerning the three reserved subjects," he said.

Mr Rai said, "It is extremely disappointing that after having promised full statehood for Delhi for decades, the Congress has now gone back on its promise."

Gopal Rai requested Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the stand taken by the Congress in the manifesto regarding Delhi and support the demand for full statehood, which will allow the people of Delhi to lead their lives with dignity.

