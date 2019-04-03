Congress Manifesto 'Promises Full Statehood To Puducherry'

The Congress has promised to restore ''Special Category'' status to thenorth eastern states

The Congress on Tuesday assured full statehood to Puducherry but stopped short of making the same commitment for Delhi if it comes to power.

In its manifesto, it promised to amend the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991 so the lieutenant governor acts on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, except in matters concerning the "three reserved subjects", a clear reference to land, police and public order.

Delhi and Puducherry have legislative assemblies but do not enjoy the powers of a full states. The lieutenant governor plays a critical role in administering Delhi and Puducherry.

"Congress promises to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 to make it clear that the Lieutenant Governor shall act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers except in matters concerning the 3 reserved subjects," the Congress manifesto stated under the ''Federalism and Centre-State relations'' section.

"Congress promises full statehood to Puducherry," it added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and the Congress government in Puducherry have been at loggerheads with the offices of the LG, accusing them of not allowing elected chief ministers to function.

Highlighting the problems faced by states like Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often said he cannot even hire a peon without the LG's consent.

The services, which includes transfer of officers, also comes under the purview of the LG.

The AAP, which has been seeking an alliance with the Congress in the national capital, has been running a campaign for full statehood for Delhi.

The Congress has promised to restore ''Special Category'' status to the north eastern states, withdraw the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill and enhance financial assistance to Autonomous District Councils.

The party will also give ''Special Category'' status to Andhra Pradesh, the manifesto added.

