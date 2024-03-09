Lok Sabha Election 2024: East Delhi - A Mirror To National Power

Lok Sabha elections 2024: East Delhi constituency has always been a keenly contested battleground

The sprawling East Delhi constituency, established in 1966 and sprawling across the eastern bank of the Yamuna, has always been a keenly contested battleground oscillating between the BJP and Congress. Encompassing densely populated areas such as Seelampur, Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar, and Preet Vihar, this 100% urban electorate, predominantly Hindu (80%) with significant SC (15.45%) and Muslim (15%) communities, has mirrored the national political mood, swinging between the two major parties over the years.

East Delhi KYC

Electoral History and Demographics:

The electoral dynamics in East Delhi have often reflected broader national trends, with the constituency serving as a bellwether for shifts in central governance. Notable political figures such as Sheila Dikshit and HKL Bhagat have represented this seat, influencing Delhi's political landscape significantly. The BJP's Gautam Gambhir, a former cricketer, currently represents the constituency, continuing the pattern of fluctuating political allegiance between the major national parties.

East Delhi MP

Gautam Gambhir's Tenure:

Gautam Gambhir, who joined the BJP in 2019, won the East Delhi seat in his debut contest. On March 2, Gambhir wrote to the BJP leadership asking to be relieved from his political duties.

East Delhi Turnout

Kuldeep Kumar - A New Contender:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Kuldeep Kumar, a youth leader who became the youngest corporator in MCD. He also won from the Kondli assembly constituency in 2020.