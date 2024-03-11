Lok Sabha 2024: Asansol Braces For Electoral Showdown Amidst Political Shifts

Asansol, nestled in the heart of West Bengal, gears up for yet another pivotal electoral showdown as the Lok Sabha elections loom large. The constituency, boasting a diverse demographic makeup, stands as a microcosm of India's political tapestry.

Demographic Mosaic

With a significant urban populace constituting 80% of the electorate, Asansol paints a picture of bustling urban life against the backdrop of its rural hinterlands. Among its constituents, Hindus form the majority, comprising 80%, while Muslims and others contribute 10% each to the electoral mix. Notably, the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities account for a substantial portion of the voting bloc.

Historical Perspectives

The electoral history of Asansol has witnessed a kaleidoscope of political transitions. From the dominance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the early years to the recent emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), the constituency has been witness to shifting allegiances and ideologies. Babul Supriyo's stint as the BJP's torchbearer followed by his defection to the TMC marked a significant chapter in Asansol's political narrative.

Tryst with Destiny

The by-elections of 2022 saw the entry of veteran Bollywood actor and former BJP MP from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha, into the fray under the TMC banner, marking a paradigm shift in the constituency's political dynamics. Sinha's victory underscored TMC's growing influence and signalled a departure from the BJP's stronghold.

Cultural Legacy

Steeped in history, Asansol traces its roots back to the illustrious reign of the Malla dynasty, leaving behind a rich cultural heritage epitomized by the Vishnupur-style temples dotting its landscape. This historical legacy adds depth to the constituency's identity, resonating with its vibrant populace.

As Asansol braces itself for the upcoming electoral battle, the political landscape remains fraught with anticipation and speculation. With each party vying for supremacy, the electorate holds the key to shaping the destiny of this historic constituency.