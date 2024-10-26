At NDTV World Summit, FedExs Kami Viswanathan Urges For 'More Women In Male Dominated Sectors'

Kami Viswanathan, President of FedEx for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said there is a "lot to be done" as she addressed the challenges women face in traditionally male-dominated fields like logistics. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, where the theme "Women Shaping the Future" resonated deeply, she highlighted FedEx's commitment to building a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Currently, 36 per cent of our board comprises women, and we have 26 per cent women across management globally," she said.

As India strives to become a $5 trillion economy, the contribution of women will be vital in achieving this ambitious goal. Today, women-led businesses are thriving across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, education and e-commerce. Kami Viswanathan discussed the importance of "increasing the representation" of women in the logistics and supply chain sector.

She emphasised that ensuring better participation of women in the sector starts with action at the top. Talking about the way forward, Kami Viswanathan said to increase the number of candidates applying for positions there is a need to work on changing preconceptions and biases.

Ms Viswanathan pointed out the critical issue of middle management drop-off rates among women due to societal expectations around caregiving. "Typically, we see a drop-off in women's participation due to added responsibilities and societal expectations around child care, elder care and so forth," she said.

Kami Viswanathan stressed FedEx's commitment to building a culture of "diversity, equity and inclusion". "Our DEI Council sets priorities and tracks progress," she said.

Elaborating on the efforts to ensure DEI, Kami Viswanathan revealed that FedEx has a team of managers and senior leaders who work to develop ways to enhance inclusion and diversity.

"And we have a programme called 'Walk in Someone Else's Shoes' that helps build empathy for people of different diverse backgrounds and so forth. I think there is a lot more to be done. It's an ongoing journey for us," Kami Viswanathan added.

On the growth prospects of the Indian economy, Kami Viswanathan highlighted that global businesses are looking to set up operations and exports based out of India to serve the international market.

"We see that particularly in areas like high-tech electronics and aviation. Indian large businesses are looking to grow globally and acquire assets in global markets. The small and medium segment, both in terms of B2B as well as e-commerce, is growing very fast," she said.

Betting big on the India growth story, FedEx has invested heavily in its hubs and gateway infrastructure across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Kami Viswanathan noted that the company is working with an integrated approach to offer end-to-end solutions to customers. "Our one-stop solution platform enables our customers to manage shipments, book, track, trace, and have visibility, " she said.