Locust Swarms Are Here, How Much Damage They Can Cause: 10 Facts

Locusts appear like a common grasshopper. They have two big hind legs with which they can hop like grasshoppers. They normally live a solitary life, but in dry spells they come together in a huge mass, which can destroy massive swathes of vegetation within days.

They only eat plants. Dry spells before rain force them to huddle together in patches of green land. As they come close, a hormone makes them more sociable. When it rains, they reproduce rapidly and enter their gregarious phase in which their bodily capabilities get enhanced.

They move in swarms of millions and quite rapidly. They travel tens of miles in a day and have tremendous endurance. They can remain in the air for a long time, covering huge distances.

They are capable of doing massive crop damage. If not checked, they can clear out fields in a few hours. There can be millions of locusts in a swarm, and each insect can eat as much as it weighs.

Experts say global warning can increase the chances of locust attacks. Rising temperature diminishes rain, which means more dry spells creating more locust swarms.

Swarms of desert locusts have been spreading through India from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, destroying crops and pastures at a voracious pace.

The desert locusts entered Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's constituency Budhni in Sehore earlier this week. The pests entered through Neemuch district in the state, subsequently travelled to parts of Malwa Nimar and were close to Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh agriculture department has issued an advisory to the farmers in villages of the affected districts to keep continuous vigil over the desert locusts. They have been asked to keep the insects at bay by using loud sounds through drums, banging of utensils and shouting.

Experts have warned that if the swarms are not controlled soon enough, they can destroy the standing Moong cereal crop worth around Rs 8,000 crore.