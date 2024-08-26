Loco Pilot Halts Train For Man Sleeping On Railway Track In Prayagraj, Video Viral

A video of the incident that was posted on X has amassed more than 7.8 lakh views.

Sometimes a good nap is enough to make you forget life's problems. A man took this advice to a whole new level when he slept in the middle of a railway track in Prayagraj while holding an umbrella.

A video going viral on social media showed a loco pilot walking towards the man after stopping his train. The loco pilot asked the man to clear the track before taking the train forward.

A person was sleeping on the railway track with an umbrella. Seeing this, the loco pilot stopped the train, Then he woke him up and removed him from the track. Then the train moved forward in Prayagraj UP

pic.twitter.com/OKzOpHJeih — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 25, 2024

Notably, the man did not appear to have any intention of dying. He just found comfort on the railway track.

A video of the incident that was posted on X has amassed more than 7.8 lakh views, with some users commenting on the "mad person". One of the users suggested the man was inebriated, while another called for a serious investigation into the matter and implementation of proper railway safety norms. One user wrote the man was "only trying to get his life on track".

There has been a spate of railway accidents across India this year alone. A Sabarmati Express train derailed near Kanpur this month due to an "object placed on the track", Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.

In another notable case, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had arrested a YouTuber for placing various kinds of objects on railway tracks for publicity, endangering the safety of Indian Railways and passengers. The culprit, Gulzar Sheikh, was arrested from his residence in Khandrauli Village in Uttar Pradesh.

The RPF had also appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and report any acts which compromise railway security and safety.