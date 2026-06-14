Locked In, Beaten, Forced To Work, Bengal Woman Rescued In Gurugram

A 39-year-old tribal woman from West Bengal's Birbhum district was rescued from alleged bonded labour in Gurugram on Friday, after a chance phone call to her family triggered a coordinated operation involving police, district authorities and civil society groups.

The woman, identified as Bhadu Mandi, was rescued from a residence in DLF Garden City, Sector 91, Gurugram, where she had reportedly been working as a domestic help for more than two years.

According to her family, Bhadu was taken to Delhi for domestic work after an advance payment of Rs 40,000 was made to her. Her sister, Lakshmi Tudu, alleged that Bhadu was forced to work for over 16 hours a day, was subjected to frequent physical abuse and was not allowed to leave the house or communicate with her family.

The family claimed that the apartment was equipped with smart locking systems and Bhadu was often locked inside whenever her employers stepped out, leaving her with little freedom of movement.

The case came to light when a service technician visited the apartment for repair work. Bhadu reportedly persuaded the technician to let her use his phone and managed to call her sister, informing her about her situation. The call prompted Lakshmi to seek help from authorities in West Bengal.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at Illambazar Police Station on June 4 under provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 127(4) relating to wrongful exploitation and forced labour.

The NGO Nari O Sishu Kalyan Kendra (NOSKK) subsequently assisted the family by documenting the case and coordinating with officials in West Bengal and Gurugram. The matter was also taken up with the District Legal Services Authority and the Labour Department.

After an inquiry, the Labour Department identified the case as one of bonded labour and recommended immediate intervention to the Gurugram District Magistrate, who directed the administration to act and instructed the Superintendent of Police to initiate legal proceedings.

Lakshmi also travelled to Gurugram while a team from West Bengal Police reached Delhi to assist in the operation. Bhadu was eventually rescued in a joint operation involving West Bengal Police, Gurugram Police and district officials.

During the rescue, Bhadu allegedly told officials that she had suffered repeated physical assaults at the hands of her employer. She claimed she could no longer lift her right hand and had lost hearing in her right ear due to the beatings. She further alleged that she was assaulted again on the morning of the rescue and feared for her life.

Authorities are expected to continue their investigation into the case while the survivor receives medical attention and support.