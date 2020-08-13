Watch: Locals Pull Out Ambulance Stuck In Waterlogged Underpass In Gujarat

Visuals showed locals, in knee-deep water, pulling the ambulance away from the inundated underpass.

An ambulance that got stuck under a waterlogged bridge near Rajkot's Gondal in Gujarat was pulled to safety by the locals today. Visuals showed locals, in knee-deep water, pulling the ambulance away from the inundated underpass.

A policeman and other local administration officials could also be seen in the video, monitoring and assisting the rescue operation. The footage showed at least three people inside the ambulance. Whether they were patients or ambulance crew wasn't clear from the video.

#WATCH Gujarat: An ambulance that was stuck under a waterlogged bridge near Rajkot's Gondal earlier today, was pulled to safety by the locals and local administration. pic.twitter.com/OhpxSMPw5j — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Several other locals were seen perched on top of the bridge, watching and capturing the rescue effort on their phones.

Earlier in the day, a state transport bus was pulled by a proclainer after it got stuck under a waterlogged bridge in Rajkot.

Continuous heavy rains led to waterlogging in several areas of the fourth-largest city in Gujarat on Thursday.

A red alert has been issued for parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region, predicting heavy rainfall till August 16. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted light to moderate rainfall in most other parts of the state during this period.