Locals Dig Mud With Bare Hands To Rescue Elephant Calf In Assam

A video showing locals and forest officials trying to rescue the one and half-year-old elephant calf has gone viral on social media websites.

All India | Written by | Updated: May 31, 2019 20:26 IST
The panicky elephant calf can also be seen struggling hard to get out of the sludge.


ASSAM: 

An elephant calf fell into a drain and got stuck in the mud in Assam's Numaligarh today.

Using bare hands and spades to dig the mud around the animal, several people can be seen struggling to pull it up. An elephant calf generally weighs between 90-120 kg.

The panicky baby elephant can also be seen struggling hard to get out of the sludge with the help of the people.

The joint efforts paid off and the calf was finally rescued by the people.

The incident comes on the same day as a leopard was killed in another part of Assam by the villagers. In Veselipathar, a village in Borhat area of upper Assam's Charaideo district, people said they were forced to kill the leopard because the animal was creating terror in the area for the last few weeks.

