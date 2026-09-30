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Local Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Dies In Thane After Firing By Unidentified Men

Purnekar was the Thane 'vibhag pramukh' or division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a Sena (UBT) leader said.

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Local Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Dies In Thane After Firing By Unidentified Men
The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Kapurbawdi police station around 9 pm.

Local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar died in a hospital after unidentified assailants fired two rounds at him besides physically assaulting him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday night, police said.

Purnekar was the Thane 'vibhag pramukh' or division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a Sena (UBT) leader said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Kapurbawdi police station around 9 pm.

The incident sparked tension in the area and triggered widespread concern among local party workers and supporters.

Following the attack, Purnekar was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road, where medical personnel immediately initiated emergency intervention, police said.

He sustained serious bullet injuries and died during treatment, according to them.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team arrived at the scene to secure the area and collect forensic evidence.

Investigators are scanning the footage from the CCTV cameras from the site and surrounding arterial roads to trace the perpetrators' escape routes. 'Nakabandi' or checkpoints have been set up across major exits in Thane to catch the suspects.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be known, the police said.

Authorities are investigating all potential angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity.

Senior leaders of the party demanded immediate arrests of the culprits and a swift probe into the incident. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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