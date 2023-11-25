Live Updates: Voting For 199 Assembly Seats In Rajasthan Begins

1.71 crore voters are between the ages of 18 and 30.
Polling for 199 out of Rajasthan's 200 seats will be held from 7 am to 6 pm today. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat has been suspended because of the death of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.
The elections are being contested by 1,862 candidates and the total number of voters is 5.25 crore. Of these, 1.71 crore voters are between the ages of 18 and 30, and 22.61 lakh are new voters from the 18-19 age group.
Seven MPs, including Rajyavardhan Rathore, Diya Kumari, and Kirodi Lal Meena, have been fielded by the BJP for the Assembly elections. Some of the MPs - all of whom were named in the first list - are contesting seats which could have otherwise gone to Vasundhara Raje loyalists.
Rajasthan Election Live Updates: Voters in Rajasthan have not given any government a second term since 1993 and the BJP is banking on this as well as Prime Minister Modi's popularity to return to power. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who is arguably the party's most popular leader in Rajasthan, has not been declared the chief ministerial face.