Trinamool Congress To Visit Assam Over Killing Of 5 Men: Live Updates

NEW DELHI/ GUWAHATI:
Five members of the Bengali community were allegedly killed by ULFA terrorists in Assam's Tinsukia.
A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders is all set to visit Tinsukia district in Assam where five men were killed by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA terrorists. The delegation, led by TMC lawmaker Derek O' Brien, will meet the bereaved families of those who were killed. Five members of the Bengali community, including two of a family, were allegedly killed by the ULFA's Paresh Baruah faction on the banks of the Lohit river at Dhola in Tinsukia district on Thursday evening. However, the group has denied its involvement in the incident.
Here are the live updates on Tinsukia incident:
Assam's Tinsukia witnessed a day-long shutdown yesterday to protest the killing of the five people. It was successful in the Barak Valley region, parts of lower Assam and certain pockets of the Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. The "dawn-to-dusk" shutdown
was called by several influential groups, including the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation. While it did not impact Guwahati, life was affected in many pockets of upper Assam, lower Assam and hill districts of the state. Barak Valley, which is dominated by Bengali Hindus, came to a complete standstill.
The TMC delegation that will visit Tinsukia today comprises the party's Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra. The delegation, headed by Derek O' Brien, will go to Assam's Dibrugarh from where they will head to Tinsukia.
Even as the TMC delegation is set to visit Tinsukia, it remains to be seen how successful their move would be. Six lawmakers of the TMC had visited Assam's Silchar on August 2 in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30. The TMC delegation, however, was stopped at the airport and not allowed to leave
. They were sent back to Kolkata the next day. Police sources in Assam, however, have informed that this time, the TMC delegation will be allowed to come out of the airport and meet the victim families but under heavy security presence.