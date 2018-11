Trinamool Congress To Visit Assam Over Killing Of 5 Men: Live Updates

Even as the TMC delegation is set to visit Tinsukia, it remains to be seen how successful their move would be. Six lawmakers of the TMC had visited Assam's Silchar on August 2 in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30. The TMC delegation, however, was stopped at the airport and not allowed to leave . They were sent back to Kolkata the next day. Police sources in Assam, however, have informed that this time, the TMC delegation will be allowed to come out of the airport and meet the victim families but under heavy security presence.