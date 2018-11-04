Trinamool Congress To Visit Assam Over Killing Of 5 Men: Live Updates

Five members of the Bengali community were allegedly killed by ULFA terrorists in Assam's Tinsukia.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders is all set to visit Tinsukia district in Assam where five men were killed by suspected United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA terrorists. The delegation, led by TMC lawmaker Derek O' Brien, will meet the bereaved families of those who were killed. Five members of the Bengali community, including two of a family, were allegedly killed by the ULFA's Paresh Baruah faction on the banks of the Lohit river at Dhola in Tinsukia district on Thursday evening. However, the group has denied its involvement in the incident.

Here are the live updates on Tinsukia incident: