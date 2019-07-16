LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Of Rebel Karnataka Lawmakers

Five more rebel Congress legislators from Karnataka have moved the top court on July 13. (File)

The Supreme Court will today hear the plea of 15 rebel lawmakers of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition in Karnataka who have petitioned against the state's Speaker for not accepting their resignation. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that they be also made parties to the pending petition.

On Thursday, the court had said there would be no decision till today on the dissident lawmakers who threaten the government's survival. Sixteen legislators of the JDS-Congress coalition and two independent lawmakers have resigned.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had told the court that he would need time to examine the resignation letters of the dissidents and determine whether they were coerced or voluntary.

