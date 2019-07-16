LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Of Rebel Karnataka Lawmakers

New Delhi:
Five more rebel Congress legislators from Karnataka have moved the top court on July 13. (File)
The Supreme Court will today hear the plea of 15 rebel lawmakers of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition in Karnataka who have petitioned against the state's Speaker for not accepting their resignation. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that they be also made parties to the pending petition.
On Thursday, the court had said there would be no decision till today on the dissident lawmakers who threaten the government's survival. Sixteen legislators of the JDS-Congress coalition and two independent lawmakers have resigned.
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had told the court that he would need time to examine the resignation letters of the dissidents and determine whether they were coerced or voluntary.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Supreme Court Hearing On Karnataka Crisis:
BJP's direct involvement in destabilising government: HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Twitter had informed about the special investigation team's (SIT) action against Roshan Baig, claiming a BJP legislator was present with Mr Baig on a chartered plane before he was detained. The chief minister has alleged that the legislator's presence proved the BJP's involvement in destabilising the Congress-Janata Dal Secular government.
Mr Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to affirm his claims: "BJP's Yogeshwar was present at the time there. Its a shame that @BJP4Karnataka is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA case. This clearly shows BJP's direct involvement in destabilizing the govt through horse trading."
However, the twitter handle of Karnataka BJP said that it is false that BS Yeddyurappa's Personal Assistant (PA) Santosh was with Mr Baig. "It is false that @BSYBJP's PA Santhosh was travelling along with Mr Baig. CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr Baig who was travelling & their was no 2nd passenger. We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts."
Roshan Baig being questioned at CID Headquarters
Suspended Congress leader Roshan Baig, who was on Monday detained at Bengaluru airport in connection with the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, is being questioned at the CID Headquarters at Carlton House in Bengaluru.