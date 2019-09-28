Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Delhi From US, Addresses BJP Workers

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his nearly a week-long trip to the US on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his nearly a week-long trip to the US on Saturday. The Prime Minister addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the "Howdy, Modi!" gathering of the Indian-American community.
The BJP organised a grand welcome for the prime minister outside the Palam Technical Area in Delhi where thousands of party workers gathered.
Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's speech after he arrived in Delhi:
- I thank all of you wholeheartedly. You arrived at the airport in such a large number.
- After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians.
- The honour and respect for India has increased in the world. The credit for this goes to brothers and sisters of our country, and Indians living abroad.
- The "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston was grand. President Trump was present there. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in the US, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence.
- I have seen it with my own eyes and have experienced the way India can win the heart of the world.
- Three years ago, on the night of September 28, the brave soldiers of my country enhanced India's pride forcefully by conducting the surgical strike. Remembering that night, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers.
- The holy period of Navratri begins tomorrow. I wish the best to all countrymen on this occasion.