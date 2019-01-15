Live Updates: PM Modi To Visit Odisha, Kerala As Lok Sabha Polls Near

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and Kerala today as Lok Sabha elections are nearing (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and Kerala today as Lok Sabha elections are nearing. He will visit Odisha's Balangir. "There is something special about Odisha, that draws me to the state so often!" he said on the micro-blogging site Twitter. This will be PM Modi's third visit to Odisha in three weeks. PM Modi is scheduled to launch a slew of infrastructure projects in Balangir. Odisha goes to state polls this year along with the general elections. PM Modi will also visit Kerala's Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram today. In Kollam, PM Modi will inaugurate the Kollam bypass on NH-66. PM Modi will visit the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. This will be the third official visit of the Prime Minister to Kollam.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of PM Modi's visit to Odisha and Kerala: