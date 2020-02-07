Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Assam, His First Visit After Anti-Citizenship Law Protests

PM Modi will participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement. (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement, which was signed a week ago. This is prime minister's first visit to the Northeast since protests erupted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December in which three people were killed.

The Bodo accord was signed on January 27 by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students'' Union and a civil society group for bringing a lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam. The prime minister had termed the day "a very special day for India" and said that it "will lead to a transformative results for Bodo people, ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony and togetherness".

Over 1,615 cadres of different factions of the NDFB surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream within two days of the signing of the agreement.

Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's visit to Assam:

Feb 07, 2020 12:05 (IST)



PM Modi arrives in Guwahati. He will address a public meeting at an event in Kokrajhar shortly, to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.

Feb 07, 2020 11:49 (IST) On my way to Kokrajhar!



Looking forward to being among people there. pic.twitter.com/OYMYIUngE2 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2020

Feb 07, 2020 09:17 (IST) This will be the prime minister''s first visit to the Northeast since protests erupted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December in which three people were killed.

Feb 07, 2020 09:14 (IST) Assam: Posters welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in Kokrajhar, where he will address a public meeting today, at an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement. #BodoPeaceAccordpic.twitter.com/6sQIameBID - ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020