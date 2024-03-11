Live Updates: PM Modi To Make An Important Announcement, Say Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation in a few minutes from now, sources have told NDTV.

Watch the LIVE updates here:

Mar 11, 2024 17:46 (IST)
Ahead Of Big Announcement, PM Praises Scientists For Mission Divyastra
"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," tweeted PM Modi.
Mar 11, 2024 17:42 (IST)
PM Announcement Linked To Progress In Space Sector: Sources
The announcement is expected to touch upon the progress in the space sector, say sources
Mar 11, 2024 17:34 (IST)
PM Modi Set To Address The Nation Shortly: Sources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation in a short while from now, say sources.
