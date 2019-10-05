Live Updates: PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina To Hold Talks Today, Key Pacts Likely to Be Signed

PM Modi had previously met the Bangladeshi premier in New York last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi today on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Around six-seven pacts are likely to be signed in areas like transport, connectivity, capacity building and culture when the two prime ministers meet at Hyderabad House. The Bangladeshi Prime Minister is on a four-day visit to India.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in a weekly press conference, said that the talks will revolve around trade and connectivity, development cooperation, people to people contact, culture and other issues of mutual interest.

Here are the updates on Sheikh Hasina's visit to Delhi: