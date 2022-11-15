Live Updates: PM Modi In Bali For G20 Summit

The annual G20 Summit opened in Bali on Tuesday with world leaders set to discuss over the next two days challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently topped by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at the summit venue by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ahead of the formal opening of the summit.

"Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Indonesian President @jokowi welcomes PM @narendramodi for the G20 Bali Summit. Detailed deliberations on contemporary global challenges including food & energy security and health are on the @g20org Summit agenda today," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

After the meeting in Indonesia, India will take over the Group of 20 presidency for one year.

Here are the LIVE updates on the G20 Summit:

Nov 15, 2022 08:06 (IST) PM Modi Arrives At Venue For G20 Summit



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Apurva Kempisnky Hotel in Bali to participate in the Food and Energy Security Session at the 17th G20 Leaders Summit. Indonesia's President Joko Widodo greeted PM Modi at the venue.

The two leaders shook hands as they met at Apurva Kempisnky hotel in Bali. PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 Leaders Summit. After arriving in Bali, PM Modi tweeted, "Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!"

Nov 15, 2022 07:58 (IST)

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden interact during the #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia: Prime Minister's Office (PMO) pic.twitter.com/KBFebchYrF - ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

Nov 15, 2022 07:32 (IST) Indonesia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Apurva Kempisnky hotel, Bali to attend the 17th #G20Summit.



EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant are also here. pic.twitter.com/etdPeNoyPz - ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

Nov 15, 2022 07:18 (IST) PM Modi Arrives In Indonesia For G20 Summit, Bilateral Meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday for the G20 Summit and bilateral meetings on its sidelines with key leaders attending this annual conference of the world's major economies.