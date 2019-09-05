Live Updates: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Japan's PM Shinzo Abe In Russia

PM Modi is on a two-day visit of Russia to attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. This morning he met Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and deliberated on a wide range of subjects on the sidelines of the summit. With his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed, he took up the issue of extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is a fugitive in India and has taken shelter in their country. He also held talks with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and took an overview of the bilateral ties. This is PM Modi's maiden visit to the Russian Far East region.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's Russia visit: