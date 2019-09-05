Live Updates: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Japan's PM Shinzo Abe In Russia

NEW DELHI:
PM Modi holds meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Russia
PM Modi is on a two-day visit of Russia to attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. This morning he met Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and deliberated on a wide range of subjects on the sidelines of the summit. With his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed, he took up the issue of extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is a fugitive in India and has taken shelter in their country. He also held talks with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and took an overview of the bilateral ties. This is PM Modi's maiden visit to the Russian Far East region.
PM Modi holds meeting with Mongolian President
- PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and took an overview of the bilateral ties.
- They mainly talked about trade and economic ties.
- Detailed talks will be held when Battulga visits India later this month, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.
- Besides Delhi, he will be visiting Bengaluru and Bodh Gaya, the Foreign Secretary said.
PM Modi and Japanese PM on sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum
Modi meets Japanese PM Sinzo Abe
- PM Modi met Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe this morning and deliberated on a wide range of subjects on the sidelines of
- 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that is being held in Vladivostok, Russia.
- Both leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations in economic, defence and security fields among others, according to MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
- This is the third meeting between Modi and Abe in a period of three months.
Day 2, Schedule of PM Modi in in Vladivostok, Russia
- 6 am - 6.30 am: Meeting with Japan's PM Shinzo Abe
- 6.45 am - 7.15 am: Meeting with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga
- 9.30 am: Visit to India business pavillion
- 11.30 am: Plenary session of 5th Eastern Economic Forum.
- 3 pm: Joint visit to Fetisov Arena ( judo tournament )
- 4.30 pm: Arrival at Vladivostok International Airport. Depart for India.
- 1.40 am: Arrival at Palam Airport.
(Timing in IST)