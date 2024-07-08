PM Modi Arrives in Moscow Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Russia, Receives Guard Of Honour

PM Modi arrives in Moscow Live: PM Modi-Vladimir Putin meeting will see the world media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin to review all aspects of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further boost cooperation in sectors like trade, energy and defence.
It is Prime Minister Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.
Among the slew of programmes, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to host a dinner for PM Modi while the latter is slated to address the Indian community during the two-day visit.
PM Modi-Vladimir Putin meeting will see the world media including the Chinese, zeroing in on the high-profile meeting that is bound to have a wide geo-political impact in the region.
Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's 2-Day Russia Visit:
Prime Minister Modi met children and interacted with the members of the Indian community gathered at the hotel in Moscow.
Looking Forward To Further Deeping India, Russia's Special Partnership: PM Modi
Prime Minister arrived at the Carlton Hotel in Moscow, where he received a rousing welcome.
Watch: PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour After Arrival In Moscow
Watch: The Moment Prime Minister's Plane Landed In Moscow
Red Carpet Welcome For PM Modi, Receives Guard Of Honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Moscow today and was given a red carpet as he walked out of the Air India One. The Prime Minister was given a guard of honour by the Russian Armed Forces.
The Prime Minister was received by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov. Mr Manturov is senior to the Deputy Prime Minister, who received the Chinese President during his visit to Russia.
In a rare gesture, the 1st DPM Manturov will also accompany PM to the hotel from the airport in the same car.
PM Narendra Modi Says Looking Forward To Review All Aspects Of India-Russia Ties With President Vladimir Putin
As he travels to Moscow on a high-profile visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is looking forward to reviewing all aspects of India-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues.
PM Modi and Putin are set to explore ways to further expand bilateral relations in diverse areas at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday.
After concluding his engagements in Russia, PM Modi will leave for Austria in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to that country in over 40 years.
As PM Modi Embarks On Russia Trip, His 2-Decade Old Photo With Putin Surfaces
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Russia, for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. During the trip, PM Modi and his Russian counterpart are likely to discuss and assess multifaceted relations between the two nations and also exchange views on issues of regional and global concern.