PM Modi Arrives in Moscow Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Russia, Receives Guard Of Honour

PM Modi arrives in Moscow Live: PM Modi-Vladimir Putin meeting will see the world media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin to review all aspects of bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further boost cooperation in sectors like trade, energy and defence.

It is Prime Minister Modi's first trip to Russia in nearly five years. His last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he attended an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok.

Among the slew of programmes, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to host a dinner for PM Modi while the latter is slated to address the Indian community during the two-day visit.

PM Modi-Vladimir Putin meeting will see the world media including the Chinese, zeroing in on the high-profile meeting that is bound to have a wide geo-political impact in the region.

Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's 2-Day Russia Visit:

Jul 08, 2024 18:46 (IST) Prime Minister Modi met children and interacted with the members of the Indian community gathered at the hotel in Moscow.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets children and interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora gathered at The Carlton Hotel in Moscow



Prime Minister Modi met children and interacted with the members of the Indian community gathered at the hotel in Moscow.

Jul 08, 2024 18:23 (IST) Looking Forward To Further Deeping India, Russia's Special Partnership: PM Modi

Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people. pic.twitter.com/oUE1aC00EN - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2024

Jul 08, 2024 18:13 (IST) #WATCH | Russian artists in Moscow, Russia dance on Hindi songs to welcome PM Narendra Modi.



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin. pic.twitter.com/VAkTjTIBSb - ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Jul 08, 2024 18:09 (IST) Prime Minister arrived at the Carlton Hotel in Moscow, where he received a rousing welcome.

Jul 08, 2024 17:49 (IST) #WATCH | Russia | A cutout, showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, placed outside the hotel in Moscow where PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive shortly. pic.twitter.com/SzVTI6l9m7 - ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Jul 08, 2024 17:37 (IST) Watch: PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour After Arrival In Moscow

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour on his arrival in Moscow, Russia



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin. pic.twitter.com/G4GDS3va5s - ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Jul 08, 2024 17:34 (IST) Watch: The Moment Prime Minister's Plane Landed In Moscow

📽️ Watch | Visuals of PM Modi's plane landing in Moscow pic.twitter.com/1a01QF0cji - NDTV (@ndtv) July 8, 2024

Jul 08, 2024 17:33 (IST) Red Carpet Welcome For PM Modi, Receives Guard Of Honour



Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Moscow today and was given a red carpet as he walked out of the Air India One. The Prime Minister was given a guard of honour by the Russian Armed Forces.

#WATCH |Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Moscow, Russia. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov receives him.



PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to Russia. He will hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/1YovmvsNCo - ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

The Prime Minister was received by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov. Mr Manturov is senior to the Deputy Prime Minister, who received the Chinese President during his visit to Russia.

In a rare gesture, the 1st DPM Manturov will also accompany PM to the hotel from the airport in the same car.

Jul 08, 2024 17:27 (IST) PM Narendra Modi Says Looking Forward To Review All Aspects Of India-Russia Ties With President Vladimir Putin



As he travels to Moscow on a high-profile visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is looking forward to reviewing all aspects of India-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues.

PM Modi and Putin are set to explore ways to further expand bilateral relations in diverse areas at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday.

After concluding his engagements in Russia, PM Modi will leave for Austria in the first visit by an Indian prime minister to that country in over 40 years.