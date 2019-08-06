Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Power To Over 85,000 Consumers Suspended

Incessant rains in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district caused flooding in several low-lying areas today, following which 10,000 people were evacuated and power supply to over 85,000 consumers was suspended. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rains for Mumbai, and heavy rains in isolated places in adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for today. The IMD also informed that Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts could receive heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday, followed by extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday. Other districts in the state would receive light to moderate rains between Tuesday and Thursday, it said.

Here are the live updates of rain in Maharashtra, Goa: