Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Power To Over 85,000 Consumers Suspended

Flooding in low-lying areas of Kolhapur due to incessant rains (Representational image)
Incessant rains in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district caused flooding in several low-lying areas today, following which 10,000 people were evacuated and power supply to over 85,000 consumers was suspended. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rains for Mumbai, and heavy rains in isolated places in adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for today. The IMD also informed that Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts could receive heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday, followed by extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday. Other districts in the state would receive light to moderate rains between Tuesday and Thursday, it said.
Here are the live updates of rain in Maharashtra, Goa:
Water resources departments of Maharashtra, Karnataka co-ordinating
- Several thousand cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was being released from Koyna and Radhanagari dams, leading to rise in the water levels of the Krishna and Panchganga rivers, respectively.
- The Krishna river further flows into north Karnataka where the Almatti dam is built over it.
- The water resources departments of both Maharashtra and Karnataka have in joint coordination increased the release of water from Almatti to 3 lakh cusecs to ease the situation, he added.
Situation was worse than 2005: Official at collectorate
- Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, local administration and police have been roped in for help as some rivers in the district are flowing above the danger mark.
- "An Army column (comprising around 60 personnel) has been summoned from Pune. They are likely to join the rescue operation in the district soon," senior police official in Kanpur told PTI.
- The district administration has also sought help from the Navy in the rescue operations, another official said.
- An official at the collectorate said the situation this time was worse than 2005, when heavy rains pounded Mumbai and other areas of western Maharashtra.
- Flood waters entered many areas of Kolhapur, including the collectorate office.
- The water level of the Panchganga river in Kolhapur crossed the danger mark of 49 feet. "It was flowing at 52 feet level on Tuesday," district official said.
- Due to incessant rains in western Maharashtra, the district administrations of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday, sources said.
- Some parts of Satara and Sangli were also flooded as the water level of the Krishna river rose following heavy rains, another official said.
Incessant rains in Kolhapur district cause flooding
- The national highway between south Kolhapur and Belgaum in Karnataka was shut for vehicular traffic due to water-logging in the area, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told PTI.
- Kolhapur has been witnessing "unprecedented" rains, causing a flood-like situation in several tehsils.
