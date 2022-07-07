LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Karnataka As Monsoon Covers Nation

Mumbai Rain: Mumbai has been getting heavy rainfall for four consecutive days.

The weather department has issued an alert in Karnataka today warning of "extremely heavy rainfall" in coastal areas of the state. Maharashtra too is seeing very heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours with Mumbai getting rain for the fourth consecutive day today. Local train services on the Central Railway route have been affected after a wall collapse on a track.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to conduct a survey of the flood-prone areas to assess whether the residents in the affected areas needed to be relocated temporarily or permanently, his Office said in a statement.

Here are the live updates about Monsoon rain across the nation:

