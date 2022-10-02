Live Updates From Lakshya - Sampoorn Swasthya Ka, 12-Hour Telethon With Amitabh Bachchan

NDTV and Dettol have been working towards a clean and healthy India since 2014 via the Banega Swachh/Swasth India initiative, which is helmed by Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. As the campaign moves forward into the ninth year this time, we are focusing on creating a holistic healthy India for each and everyone. The goal is Lakshya - Sampoorn Swasthya Ka, where citizens, individuals, society and governments work together.

Here are the Live Updates from Lakshya, Sampoorn Swasthya Ka Telethon with Amitabh Bachchan:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 02, 2022 08:26 (IST) Musician & Composer Shantanu Moitra and singer Javed Ali gear up for their upcoming performance on the 12-hour Lakshya - Sampoorn Swasthya Ka Telethon

Oct 02, 2022 07:48 (IST) Percussionist and folk musician, Rais Khan and his group are here to engage you in a spiritual atmosphere through their entrancing vocals, on the 12-hour Telethon.

Oct 02, 2022 07:33 (IST) Stay tuned to watch singer Jeetu Shankar gracing the stage of the Banega Swasth India's annual 12-hour Telethon with his melodious voice.

Oct 02, 2022 07:20 (IST) Get ready to watch Dancer Dharmesh performing on the 12-hour Lakshya - Sampoorn Swasthya Ka Telethon.

Oct 02, 2022 07:18 (IST) Performances awaited at the 12-hour Lakshya - Sampoorn Swasthya Ka Telethon!

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya during his practice for his upcoming performance on the 12-hour Lakshya - Sampoorn Swasthya Ka Telethon. Watch him LIVE today from 9am (IST) on NDTV network.

Oct 02, 2022 07:17 (IST) From final audio check-ups to setting up cameras, the NDTV crew is hard at work day and night, preparing for Banega Swasth India's annual 12-hour Telethon.

Oct 02, 2022 07:17 (IST) Behind the scenes Of Banega Swasth India's annual 12-hour Telethon preparations

Various dancers and industry artists practice for their performance on the 12-hour Telethon.

Oct 02, 2022 07:14 (IST) Lights, Camera, Action!

We're excited to share a peek inside the Banega Swasth India Season 9 preparations.

Oct 02, 2022 07:11 (IST) Less Than 2 Hours to go for Banega Swasth India 12-hour Lakshya - Sampoorn Swasthya Ka Telethon!

2 hours to go for #BanegaSwasthIndia 12-hour Lakshya - Sampoorn Swasthya Ka Telethon with Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan



WATCH LIVE from 9am (IST) on NDTV Network

Track Updates on https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVXpic.twitter.com/ihmCTMrOh7 - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 2, 2022

Oct 02, 2022 07:02 (IST) “Good health cannot be a luxury, it must become a right for every Indian,” says Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan



Mr. Bachchan sets the agenda for the ninth season of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign. This year's focus is on the journey towards good health and creating a holistic healthy India for each and everyone.





Read here to know more about the agenda: About NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 9 - Lakshya-Sampoorn Swasthya Ka