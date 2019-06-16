Live Updates: Doctors Reject Mamata Banerjee's Offer, Stalemate Continues

Doctor strike: The protests started after attack on a junior doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

The doctors' strike in West Bengal entered the sixth day today. On Saturday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that she accepted all valid demands of the protesting doctors and requested them to return to work. She said that the state government was committed towards resuming normal medical services at the soonest. The doctors' stir has spread to other parts of the country as well.



Nearly 300 doctors resigned from the government hospitals in West Bengal on Friday amid protests against an attack on their colleagues. Junior doctors in West Bengal are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Here are the live updates of the Doctors' protest across India: