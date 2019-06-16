Live Updates: Doctors Reject Mamata Banerjee's Offer, Stalemate Continues

The doctors' strike in West Bengal entered the sixth day today. On Saturday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that she accepted all valid demands of the protesting doctors and requested them to return to work. She said that the state government was committed towards resuming normal medical services at the soonest. The doctors' stir has spread to other parts of the country as well.
Nearly 300 doctors resigned from the government hospitals in West Bengal on Friday amid protests against an attack on their colleagues. Junior doctors in West Bengal are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Here are the live updates of the Doctors' protest across India:
- The impasse in West Bengal showed signs of easing as agitating doctors said Saturday night that they were open for talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to end their stir, but they would decide on the venue of the meeting later.
- On Saturday evening, they had turned down an invite for a closed-door meeting with Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.
- They had instead asked her to visit the NRS Medical College and Hospital for an open discussion to resolve the impasse.
- The striking doctors said they would wait for their governing body to decide on the proposed venue for the meeting.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory seeking a report on the stir. Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply to it and said such advisory should be "sent to states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat where several murders are reported since the last couple of years".
- West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi wrote to Ms Banerjee advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to the doctors and find out a solution to the impasse.
- Mamata Banerjee said her government has not invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) even after five days of the strike by the junior doctors.
- It said that it has received a number of representations from doctors, healthcare professionals and medical associations from different parts of the country for their safety and security in view of the strike in West Bengal.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence in the wake Bengal assault on junior doctors.
- Patients in Delhi faced hardships for the second consecutive day as protest by doctors in solidarity with their striking colleagues in Kolkata
- The impact of the strike of doctors in Kolkata had spread to several government hospitals.
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPGMER) has announced that OPD, Laboratory and Elective Surgeries services will remain suspended on Monday.
- The notice here has been issued in solidarity with protesting doctors in Kolkata, who have refused to blink and go back to their duties, following a gruesome attack on a fellow practitioner.
- All emergency services will function as usual.