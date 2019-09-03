Live Updates: P Chidambaram Won't Go To Jail Till Thursday, Says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI:
CBI has accused Chidambaram of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media
The Supreme Court today said the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram would continue till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case. The apex court asked Mr Chidambaram's counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, which they had filed before the trial court on Monday and is scheduled to be heard during the day, till September 5. Mr Chidambaram is accused by the CBI of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai for the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea reportedly revealed details of her meeting with the Chidambarams.
Here are the live updates of P Chidambaram's case:
- A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it would on September 5 hear Chidambaram's plea in which he has challenged the non-bailable warrant issued against him as well as the subsequent trial court's orders remanding him in the CBI custody.
- While posting the matter for hearing on Thursday, the bench said, "We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court."
- P Chidambaram won't go to jail till Thursday, says Supreme Court. He will remain in CBI custody
- Abhishek Manu Singhvi: We won't press for bail and the case can be taken up on September 5
Court begins hearing P Chidambaram's case
Visuals of P Chidambaram in custody
- P Chidambaram has spent 11 days in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21 in connection with the INX Media corruption case.