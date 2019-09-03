Live Updates: P Chidambaram Won't Go To Jail Till Thursday, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today said the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram would continue till September 5 in the INX Media corruption case. The apex court asked Mr Chidambaram's counsel not to press for the interim bail plea, which they had filed before the trial court on Monday and is scheduled to be heard during the day, till September 5. Mr Chidambaram is accused by the CBI of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai for the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea reportedly revealed details of her meeting with the Chidambarams.

