LIVE Updates - 'Extreme Pettiness': Congress Criticises Centre's Decision To Drop Gandhis' SPG Security

Congress leaders today staged a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence after the government's decision to withdraw the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now have Z plus category protection. A furious Congress lashed out the government, accusing it "playing with the lives" of the Gandhi family. Sources close to the family say they were not informed about the decision and found out from media reports. Z plus security means each of the Gandhis will be guarded by around 100 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The elite force SPG are now tasked with protecting only Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

