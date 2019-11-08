LIVE Updates - 'Extreme Pettiness': Congress Criticises Centre's Decision To Drop Gandhis' SPG Security

New Delhi:
The Gandhis will now be guarded by around 100 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force.
Congress leaders today staged a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence after the government's decision to withdraw the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now have Z plus category protection. A furious Congress lashed out the government, accusing it "playing with the lives" of the Gandhi family. Sources close to the family say they were not informed about the decision and found out from media reports. Z plus security means each of the Gandhis will be guarded by around 100 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The elite force SPG are now tasked with protecting only Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here are the LIVE updates on centre withdrawing Gandhis' Special Protection Group cover:
"Very Low-Level Politics": Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Centre
"They have resorted to very low level politics. SPG cover was given under the act of Parliament. It is for protecting the lives, what other gain is there from it? The kind of politics they are doing shows their mental bankruptcy. Prime minister should intervene if the home minister has taken the decision on his own level," Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Rahul Gandhi Thanks Brothers And Sisters In SPG
"A big thank you to all my brothers & sisters in the SPG who worked tirelessly to protect me & my family over the years. Thank you for your dedication, your constant support & for a journey filled with affection & learning. It has been a privilege. All the best for a great future," he tweeted.
"BJP's Personal Hatred": Congress Hits Out At BJP
"In spite of serious and repeated threats against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, PM Modi and Amit Shah have deemed it fit to revoke their SPG security. This is entirely due to BJP's personal hatred & vendetta politics," Congress tweeted.
Total Disregard For Safety Of Family That Made Huge Sacrifices, Says Amarinder Singh
"By withdrawing the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Congress president, as well as MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the central government has showed extreme pettiness and a total disregard for the safety of a family that had made huge sacrifices for the country," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.