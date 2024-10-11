Live Updates: Air India Express Flight Lands Safely After Facing Mid-Air Snag Near Trichy Airport

Air India Express Flight Hydraulic Failure Live:

The flight took off around 5:40 pm as per schedule but suffered mid-air hydraulic failure and the landing gear faced issues during retraction after take off. The flight hovered south of Trichy for over two hours, burning fuel to prepare for a precautionary landing, a procedure followed by pilots in such scenarios.





The Boeing 737-8 aircraft landed safely at 8:14 pm after hovering near Trichy.