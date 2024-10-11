Live Updates: Air India Express Flight Lands Safely After Facing Mid-Air Snag Near Trichy Airport

The Air India Express flight was going from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah.
An Air India Express flight going from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah has landed safely at the Tiruchirappalli airport after facing a hydraulic failure. The flight, which was scheduled to go to Sharjah, has 144 passengers aboard. Several ambulaces and rescue sevices are present at the aiport.
The flight took off around 5:40 pm as per schedule but suffered mid-air hydraulic failure and the landing gear faced issues during retraction after take off. The flight hovered south of Trichy for over two hours, burning fuel to prepare for a precautionary landing, a procedure followed by pilots in such scenarios.
The Boeing 737-8 aircraft landed safely at 8:14 pm after hovering near Trichy.
The Air India Express flight landed safely at 8:14 pm. All passengers aboard are safe.
The Air India Express flight was in the air for over two hours. The passengers clapped after the safe landing. The pilot's quick and good judgement made the safe landing possible.
The Air India Express flight, with 144 passenger aboard, lands safely at Tiruchirappalli airport after facing hydraulic failure.
airport after facing hydraulic failure.
The AXB 613 flight may make emergency landing by 8:30 pm.
Fire and rescue services and ambulances are on standby at the Trichy airport as it prepares for emergency landing.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has asked all officials to remain alert.
The flight, AXB 613, which was headed to Sharjah, reported the hydraulic failure some time after it took off from Tiruchirappalli.