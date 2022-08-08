Live Update: All Eyes On Bihar As Nitish Kumar Likely To Split From Ally BJP

The long-standing conflict between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP has reached an off-the-charts scale. Sniping at each other is par for the course since they got together in 2017. But for the first time, there is a very real and present danger.

Nitish Kumar is reportedly convinced that Bihar will become the sequel to Maharashtra, which has just witnessed the removal of Uddhav Thackeray as the head of its government in an exercise that was meticulously planned and implemented by the BJP.

Hence, a public attack by his top aide yesterday, accusing the BJP "of working to break our party."



Here are the LIVE updates on Nitish Kumar vs the BJP:

Aug 08, 2022 14:17 (IST) Alliance With BJP On Downward Spiral, Says Nitish Kumar's Party



Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United has attacked the BJP again as the crisis between the ruling allies of Bihar approaches, questioning how the party can decide who from the JD(U) can join Union cabinet.

JD(U) state president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, whose comments yesterday indicated a possible crisis, today said it is "clear what they (the BJP) are up to".

Talking to reporters today, he said the BJP had said, "We agree only to your name".

"Is it the BJP who decides who from JD(U) will become the minister? If the BJP is deciding all that, then it is understood what they are up to. What we said has turned out to be correct... they notified the Chief Minister and he said when it has been decided, then you go ahead and become the minister".



Aug 08, 2022 14:14 (IST) BJP Handling of Uddhav Thackeray Haunts Nitish Kumar: Sources

Built-in to Nitish Kumar's crisis with the BJP is his overwhelming concern that his ally is working to pink slip him, said sources close to the Chief Minister.