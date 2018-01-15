LIVE: Supreme Court Resumes Work After 2 Days, Bar Association President Meets Chief Justice

Four Supreme Court judges had held a press conference, sparking a crisis at the Supreme Court

10:11 (IST) The Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, and the four judges who rank after him were yet to resolve their unprecedented rift as the Supreme Court reopened after the judges went public with their criticism of Justice Misra in an extraordinary press conference on Friday. 09:49 (IST) Four retired judges -- one from the Supreme Court and three from the High Court -- have written to the Chief Justice of India, asking for a "rational, fair and transparent" process of allocation of cases. In their open letter, the retired judges suggested that till "clear rules and norms" were laid down for the allocation of cases, "all sensitive and important cases including pending ones, be dealt with by a Constitution Bench of the 5 senior most Judges of this Court". 09:49 (IST) A team from the Bar Council of India -- the regulatory body of lawyers -- had also met with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra as part of its efforts to resolve the unprecedented crisis that hit the judiciary after four most senior judges of the Supreme Court took him on in public on Friday. 09:47 (IST)



09:42 (IST) The dissenting judges -- Justice J Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice M B Lokur and Justice Kurian Joseph -- had said that cases of "far-reaching consequences" were being allocated without transparency and "sensitive cases were being allotted to junior judges". 09:42 (IST) The distribution of cases by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had been flagged by the four most senior judges of the Supreme Court on Friday last at a press conference, uncovering a rift within the judiciary that had sent shock waves through the nation. 09:35 (IST) Business would be as usual in the country's top court, say judges to the Bar Council members. The Supreme Court is resuming work today after two days of closed holidays. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has also assures the Bar Council panel that issues would be sorted out soon.

