Live-Streaming In Supreme Court Today In A First, Order On Freebies

Some 20 cases will be streamed on the webcast portal today from 10:30 am.

A Supreme Court order on political freebies is being live-streamed today in a historic first to mark outgoing Chief Justice NV Ramana's last day.

Supreme Court hearings - and judgments - on some 20 cases will be streamed for the first time.

A Supreme Court notice said the proceedings of the Chief Justice's court, or the Ceremonial Bench, would be livestreamed through the NIC (National Informatics Centre) webcast portal today from 10:30 am.

The most significant order will be on a petition seeking that political parties who offer freebies before elections be deregistered.

Several political parties have argued that these are not freebies but welfare measures for the public.

The court will decide on sending the case to a different bench as the petition seeks the reconsideration of a 2013 judgment of the Supreme Court in a similar case.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court questioned why the Centre didn't call for an all-party meeting to discuss the "serious issue" of handouts by political parties.

Unless there is unanimity among political parties that freebies will destroy the economy and have to be stopped, nothing could happen, the Supreme Court said.

"There must be a debate. The issue is serious, there is no doubt about it. The question is, why do not all political parties meet and the government of India can call for a meeting," the court said.

The petition suggested a retired Supreme Court judge head a committee to look into the subject.

Justice Ramana remarked, "A person who retires or who is going to retire has no value in this country. That is the problem."

The bench observed that the biggest problem was who will head the committee.

"Ultimately it is only political parties which will make promises and contest elections, not individuals. Suppose if I contest, I may not even get ten votes," the Chief Justice said.