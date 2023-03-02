Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Results Live Updates: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Nagaland, Conrad Sangma In Meghalaya

The counting of votes will begin at 8am.

The results of the assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will be announced today. The voting on 178 seats across the three states was held on February 16 and 27.

The counting of votes will begin at 8am.

While there are 60 seats in Nagaland, polls were held in 59 seats as one constituency (Akuluto) has been won uncontested by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Meghalaya too, the total number come down from 60 to 59 as election on one seat has been countermanded.

Stakes are high for the BJP in Tripura, a Left stronghold captured by the party in 2018. The results of the polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland will also answer whether it has made further inroads in the two states or the opposition has managed to dent its influence.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the results of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland:

Mar 02, 2023 06:07 (IST)

Mar 02, 2023 06:06 (IST) Election 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Begin At 8am

