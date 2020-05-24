Live Coronavirus Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 1.3 Lakh, Over 5.25 Million Cases Worldwide

1,15,364 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the ICMR

India saw the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours at 6,654, with the total number of cases now crossing the 1,25,000-mark. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has gone up to 3,720 with 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with over 44,000 cases followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,910).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,15,364 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The global coronavirus tally, according to AFP, has crossed 5.25 million mark. More than 338,172 people have died due to the COVID-19 infection.

Europe is the worst-affected continent, with 2,003,510 cases and 173,186 deaths, while the United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,604,879 cases and 96,125 deaths.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak: