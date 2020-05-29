Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses China's Coronavirus Death Count

India Coronavirus Cases LIVE Updates: India is the ninth worst-hit country. (File)
Coronavirus Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1.6 lakh on Thursday, making it the ninth worst-hit country by the deadly virus infection, while the number of deaths crossed China's official count, data from states governments and America's Johns Hopkins University showed.
With 1,65,386 cases, India has reported nearly double the number of cases in China at 84,106, an online real-time tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed. India also surpassed China with as many as 4,711 deaths, compared to 4,638 by Thursday night, the data showed.
The first case of the novel coronavirus emerged in China last December and since then it has spread to virtually all parts of the world infecting more than 59 lakh people globally. More than 3.5 lakh have died too across the world, but very few new cases are being reported in China for the last few days.
The Haryana government has issued orders to "completely seal" all borders with Delhi except for essential services, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday, over concerns of coronavirus spreading with people travelling from the national capital.
Coronavirus cases have been increasing in districts sharing a border with the national capital, Anil Vij said in an order. "The main reason behind the spike in cases is the entry of people from Delhi into areas of Haryana which share its border with Delhi," he said.
3 More Staff Of Delhi Lt Governor Office Test Positive For COVID-19
Three more employees of the office of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after a junior assistant was found infected with the novel coronavirus.
Sources said that entire staff members may undergo COVID-19 test in the next few days, since four cases of coronavirus infection have so far emerged at the LG Secretariat.
"Two junior assistants and a sanitation worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday," a source told PTI.
India At No. 9 On Global Coronavirus Chart, Overtakes China In Deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1.6 lakh on Thursday, making it the ninth worst-hit country by the deadly virus infection, while the number of deaths crossed China's official count, data from states governments and America's Johns Hopkins University showed.
With 1,65,386 cases, India has reported nearly double the number of cases in China at 84,106, an online real-time tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed. India also surpassed China with as many as 4,711 deaths, compared to 4,638 by Thursday night, the data showed.
West Bengal To Start Plasma Therapy To Treat COVID-19 Patients
West Bengal has taken a major step towards starting plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients after a state-run hospital collected and preserved the blood component from a woman who recovered from the disease in March, a senior official of the health department
said on Thursday.
The therapy involves taking antibodies from the plasma of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those antibodies into an active coronavirus patient to help the immune system fight the infection.
The collection and preservation of plasma have been done at the Department of Immunohaematology and Blood Transfusion of the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday after Monami Biswas donated blood for the purpose, the official said, news agency PTI reported.