Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses China's Coronavirus Death Count

Coronavirus Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 1.6 lakh on Thursday, making it the ninth worst-hit country by the deadly virus infection, while the number of deaths crossed China's official count, data from states governments and America's Johns Hopkins University showed.

With 1,65,386 cases, India has reported nearly double the number of cases in China at 84,106, an online real-time tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed. India also surpassed China with as many as 4,711 deaths, compared to 4,638 by Thursday night, the data showed.

The first case of the novel coronavirus emerged in China last December and since then it has spread to virtually all parts of the world infecting more than 59 lakh people globally. More than 3.5 lakh have died too across the world, but very few new cases are being reported in China for the last few days.

The Haryana government has issued orders to "completely seal" all borders with Delhi except for essential services, state Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday, over concerns of coronavirus spreading with people travelling from the national capital.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing in districts sharing a border with the national capital, Anil Vij said in an order. "The main reason behind the spike in cases is the entry of people from Delhi into areas of Haryana which share its border with Delhi," he said.

May 29, 2020 06:06 (IST) 3 More Staff Of Delhi Lt Governor Office Test Positive For COVID-19

Three more employees of the office of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after a junior assistant was found infected with the novel coronavirus.

Sources said that entire staff members may undergo COVID-19 test in the next few days, since four cases of coronavirus infection have so far emerged at the LG Secretariat.

"Two junior assistants and a sanitation worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday," a source told PTI.

May 29, 2020 05:52 (IST) Moradabad: A group of women employees of Indian Railways distributed sanitary pads in 'Shramik Special' trains at Moradabad Railway Station on the occasion of #MenstrualHygieneDay yesterday. pic.twitter.com/eevldUUFQK - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2020

May 29, 2020 05:51 (IST) India At No. 9 On Global Coronavirus Chart, Overtakes China In Deaths

