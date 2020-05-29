116 Deaths In Maharashtra In 24 Hours, Over 62,000 Coronavirus Cases Now

Mumbai reported 1,447 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded 2,682 new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 116 deaths - the highest single-day rise in fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of cases stood at 62,228 and deaths at 2,098.

The state - home to India's financial and entertainment capital Mumbai - has been the worst hit in the country and accounts for over a third of India's total coronavirus cases. Mumbai alone accounts for over 36,932 cases and 1,173 deaths. The city reported 1,447 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

However, the state reported an improvement in the doubling rate of infections. Maharashtra is now doublings its cases every 15.7 days, compared to 11 days last week, health officials said.