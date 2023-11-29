Little Girl Asks KT Rama Rao To Bring Disneyland To Hyderabad. Telangana Minister Says...

Disneyland is located in US, Paris, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. (Representative pic)

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday responded to a young girl's inquiry about bringing Disneyland to Hyderabad. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), a user named Surendra Vinayakam shared his daughter's question for the state IT minister. In the clip, the little girl is seen pleading to Mr Rama Rao to bring the famous amusement park to their city. "My daughter's request to KTR on Telangana elections," Surendra Vinayakam wrote while sharing the video of the girl.

"KTR maama (uncle), can you please bring Disneyland to Hyderabad?" the girl asks in Telugu. To this, the minister responded, saying that while he cannot promise to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad, he shall certainly give it a try. "Can't promise, beta (child), but will try my best," Mr Rama Rao wrote.

Take a look below:

Can't promise Beta but will try my best 👍 https://t.co/YwWrgHwBNH — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 28, 2023

The girl's request quickly gained a lot of attention on social media. "Such a cute request," wrote one user. "Would be really great if Disney Land comes to Hyderabad. There are 100s of acres for that." said another.

A third user wrote, "She asked to bring Disney land, Hyderabad have much land just bring Disney," while another added, "Sir You should definitely try to bring any of it sir like Disney or universal or any other theme park it will bring some big boost to economy and also some recreational activities to the people of India and other international communities too".

Disneyland is a world-renowned amusement park with locations in California, Paris, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. In October 2022, news agency ANI reported that a team from Disneyland was scheduled to visit Hambantota, Sri Lanka, to explore the possibility of setting up a theme park.

Meanwhile, Telangana is set to undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.