List Of Ministers Who Took Oath With Prime Minister Narendra Modi Today

PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh oath today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took the oath of office, along with his Council of Ministers, at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath was administrated by President Ram Nath Kovind. BJP chief Amit Shah, senior party leaders Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman were among those who were sworn in today. Veteran leader Sushma Swaraj, a former external affairs minister, is not a part of PM Modi's council.

Here is the list of PM Modi's Council Of Ministers who have taken oath so far: